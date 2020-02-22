American held on theft charges in Phuket





PHUKET: A young American man has been caught on theft charges after he allegedly stole three brand-name wallets from a shop at a shopping mall in Muang district of this tourist province.

C. B., 21, was apprehended at Central Phuket shopping mall in tambon Ratsada on charges of theft and overstaying his visa, Pol Lt Col Thammasan Boonsong, deputy superintendent at Vichit police station, said on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



