Sat. Feb 22nd, 2020

American held on theft charges in Phuket

Jungceylon Shopping Mall in Patong, Phuket

Jungceylon Shopping Mall in Patong, Phuket. Photo by Gregory from Pexels.


PHUKET: A young American man has been caught on theft charges after he allegedly stole three brand-name wallets from a shop at a shopping mall in Muang district of this tourist province.

C. B., 21, was apprehended at Central Phuket shopping mall in tambon Ratsada on charges of theft and overstaying his visa, Pol Lt Col Thammasan Boonsong, deputy superintendent at Vichit police station, said on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

