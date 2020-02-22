American held on theft charges in Phuket

American held on theft charges in Phuket1 min read
PHUKET: A young American man has been caught on theft charges after he allegedly stole three brand-name wallets from a shop at a shopping mall in Muang district of this tourist province.
C. B., 21, was apprehended at Central Phuket shopping mall in tambon Ratsada on charges of theft and overstaying his visa, Pol Lt Col Thammasan Boonsong, deputy superintendent at Vichit police station, said on Friday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadtaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST