BANGKOK, Feb 21 (TNA) – Thailand has imposed a ban on export of face masks and limited the number that travelers can take overseas at 30 pieces to ensure sufficient domestic supply.

The decision came after the Internal Trade Department has previously required exporters to seek permission for the export of 500 masks or more.

