Health minister apologises after criticizing “Western tourists” for not wearing face masks

Health minister apologises after criticizing “Western tourists” for not wearing face masks1 min read
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul apologised on Friday after he criticised “Western tourists” for not wearing face masks and suggested they be expelled from the country for putting others at risk during the coronavirus outbreak.
The minister posted an apology on his Facebook page for “losing it” after “some foreigners from Europe” were uncooperative while he was out campaigning for people to wear masks.
