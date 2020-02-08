PM Prayut offers condolences to families of Terminal 21 Korat shooting victims





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has conveyed his condolences to family members of the victims of the mass shooting by army man who is now being holed up in a major shopping complex in downtown Nakhon Ratchasima in which many shoppers are reported to be trapped.

More info about the shooting at the Terminal 21 mall in Korat

“I have been continuously updated on the situation in Korat and have ordered all operation units do their best. The top priority in the safety of members of the public and personnel,” he said in his Facebook post at around 9.45 pm.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

