No chopper crash, but forest fires on a mountain in Rayong

No chopper crash, but forest fires on a mountain in Rayong1 min read
The search and rescue operation for a reported helicopter crash on a mountain in Muang district of Thailand’s eastern province of Rayong was called off late Thursday night, after no traces of a downed aircraft were found, but forest fires were spotted over a vast area.
A report from Rayong governor’s office confirmed last night that the flames, which could be seen from a long distance and were believed to be caused by a downed helicopter by villagers, were forest fires.
By Thai PBS World