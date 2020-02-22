No chopper crash, but forest fires on a mountain in Rayong





The search and rescue operation for a reported helicopter crash on a mountain in Muang district of Thailand’s eastern province of Rayong was called off late Thursday night, after no traces of a downed aircraft were found, but forest fires were spotted over a vast area.

A report from Rayong governor’s office confirmed last night that the flames, which could be seen from a long distance and were believed to be caused by a downed helicopter by villagers, were forest fires.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com



By Thai PBS World

