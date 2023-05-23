Two Thai national footballers banned for six month for brawling at SEA Games

Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) Opening Ceremonies.

Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) Opening Ceremonies. Photo: Exec8.




The Football Association (FA) of Thailand has banned two players from national matches for six months and suspended three staff for a year after brawls during the SEA Games men’s football final in Cambodia on May 16.

SEA Games Televised for Thai Viewers

The televised incident has tarnished the image of Thai football, FA Thailand said in a statement.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



