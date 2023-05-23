Two Chinese Nationals Injured After SUV Crash in Lampang

TN May 23, 2023 0
Highway 1 in Amphoe Ko Kha, Lampang

Highway 1 in Amphoe Ko Kha, Lampang Province. Photo: Heinrich Damm.




Two Chinese nationals have sustained injuries after a SUV crash in Lampang.

3 arrested in Satun for alleged murder of Chinese businessman in Trang

The Lampang rescue team reported on Monday (May 22nd) at 6:38 P.M. that they were notified of an accident in the Sop Prap district. They arrived at the scene to find a damaged SUV with a Chiang Mai-registered plate on the road side.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



