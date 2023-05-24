Activists Rally against Senators outside Parliament in Bangkok

TN May 24, 2023 0
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand under construction in Bangkok

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand under construction in Bangkok. Photo: Sri85




BANGKOK, May 24 (TNA) – Political activists on Tuesday staged a rally outside Parliament, calling for 250 members of the Senate to respect people’s electoral mandate and to vote for Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the new prime minister.

Security beefed-up at Thai parliament in Bangkok ahead of planned rally

It was the first rally after the May 14 general election. Pro-democracy demonstrators gathered at 5 pm. A seminar was held at the rally to discuss the reasons why the senators should not vote against the people’s resolve. Academics were invited to exchange their view.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

