Large fire in Thonburi community in Bangkok, no injuries
A blaze engulfed a community on Wutthakat Road in Thonburi district early Wednesday morning, burning 31 rented rooms and leaving about a hundred people homeless.
Fire fighters took about an hour to control the fire, which broke out at about 5.30am. No one was injured.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
