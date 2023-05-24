Large fire in Thonburi community in Bangkok, no injuries

TN May 24, 2023 0
Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok

Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok. Photo: ::::=UT=:::: CC BY-SA 3.0.




A blaze engulfed a community on Wutthakat Road in Thonburi district early Wednesday morning, burning 31 rented rooms and leaving about a hundred people homeless.

Fire fighters took about an hour to control the fire, which broke out at about 5.30am. No one was injured.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

