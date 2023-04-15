SEA Games Televised for Thai Viewers

Taekwondo Women at Incheon Asian Games

Taekwondo Women at Incheon Asian Games. Photo: Korean Culture and Information Service. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has announced that live broadcasts of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) will be televised for viewers in Thailand.

Vice chair of SEA Games hopes Cambodia will cut broadcast fees for Thailand

According to SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee, competitions for the upcoming SEA Games will be broadcast on Channel 5, Channel 9, and NBT. Officials are also in talks with Channel 3 to join as the fourth channel for broadcasting various sports for the international multi-sport event.

