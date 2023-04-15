SEA Games Televised for Thai Viewers









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has announced that live broadcasts of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) will be televised for viewers in Thailand.

Vice chair of SEA Games hopes Cambodia will cut broadcast fees for Thailand

According to SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee, competitions for the upcoming SEA Games will be broadcast on Channel 5, Channel 9, and NBT. Officials are also in talks with Channel 3 to join as the fourth channel for broadcasting various sports for the international multi-sport event.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





