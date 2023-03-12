Vice chair of SEA Games hopes Cambodia will cut broadcast fees for Thailand

March 12, 2023 TN
Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) Opening Ceremonies.

Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) Opening Ceremonies. Photo: Exec8.




Vice Chairman of the SEA Games Federation council, Chaipak Siriwat, is optimistic that Cambodia will agree to reduce the 28-million baht broadcast rights fee being demanded from Thailand when representatives of the Sports Authority of Thailand travel to Phnom Penh this week to negotiate.

Thailand has asked Cambodia to lower the fees, claiming that they are too high. The Cambodian side has claimed, however, that the fees were assessed based on market value in Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



