Vice chair of SEA Games hopes Cambodia will cut broadcast fees for Thailand









Vice Chairman of the SEA Games Federation council, Chaipak Siriwat, is optimistic that Cambodia will agree to reduce the 28-million baht broadcast rights fee being demanded from Thailand when representatives of the Sports Authority of Thailand travel to Phnom Penh this week to negotiate.

Thailand has asked Cambodia to lower the fees, claiming that they are too high. The Cambodian side has claimed, however, that the fees were assessed based on market value in Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





