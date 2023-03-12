Thai Airport Police Seize Illegal Drugs Destined for Several Overseas Countries

March 12, 2023 TN
Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




The Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) have successfully intercepted a large cache of narcotics and prevented them from reaching their destination in several overseas countries.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Sarayut Sanguanphokai, commissioner-general of the NSB, on Saturday, March 11th, revealed the results of a successful operation to intercept and apprehend suspects involved in smuggling illicit drugs through international airports.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



