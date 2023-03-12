Thai Airport Police Seize Illegal Drugs Destined for Several Overseas Countries









The Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) have successfully intercepted a large cache of narcotics and prevented them from reaching their destination in several overseas countries.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Sarayut Sanguanphokai, commissioner-general of the NSB, on Saturday, March 11th, revealed the results of a successful operation to intercept and apprehend suspects involved in smuggling illicit drugs through international airports.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

