Summer Storm Warning Issued for Upper Thailand
BANGKOK, March 13 (TNA) – The Meteorological Department issued a summer storm warning for upper Thailand during March 13 – 14.
The moderate high-pressure system from China extends to upper Thailand and the South China Sea while hot weather occurs in the upper country. At the same time, the westerly trough will move through the North.
