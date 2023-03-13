Summer Storm Warning Issued for Upper Thailand

March 13, 2023 TN
Lightnings during a storm

Lightnings during a storm. Photo: Thomas Bresson.




BANGKOK, March 13 (TNA) – The Meteorological Department issued a summer storm warning for upper Thailand during March 13 – 14.

The moderate high-pressure system from China extends to upper Thailand and the South China Sea while hot weather occurs in the upper country. At the same time, the westerly trough will move through the North.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

