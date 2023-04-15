Security stepped up after attacks in Southern Thailand









Authorities have tightened security in Hat Yai and Sadao districts of Songkhla following a series of bomb and shooting attacks along rail routes in the three southernmost provinces.

Insurgents in Pattani province in the deep south throw bomb, injure volunteer ranger

The attacks took place almost simultaneously at six locations in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat around 8pm on Friday. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

