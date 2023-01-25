Insurgents in Pattani province in the deep south throw bomb, injure volunteer ranger

January 25, 2023 TN
Cars parked in Rusamilae, Pattani

Cars parked in Rusamilae, Mueang Pattani District. Phot กิตติ เลขะกุล.




Two insurgents on a motorbike threw a pipe bomb at a security checkpoint and injured one ranger volunteer on Tuesday, January 24th.

The two insurgents struck at about 8 PM. The two unidentified men arrived on a motorbike at a checkpoint on Highway 42 Pattani-Yala in the Tanyong Chung-nga sub-district of Yaring district in Thailand’s deep south province of Pattani.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



