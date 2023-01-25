Insurgents in Pattani province in the deep south throw bomb, injure volunteer ranger









Two insurgents on a motorbike threw a pipe bomb at a security checkpoint and injured one ranger volunteer on Tuesday, January 24th.

The two insurgents struck at about 8 PM. The two unidentified men arrived on a motorbike at a checkpoint on Highway 42 Pattani-Yala in the Tanyong Chung-nga sub-district of Yaring district in Thailand’s deep south province of Pattani.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

