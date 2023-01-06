6 million methamphetamine pills seized, five men arrested in Chiang Rai

January 25, 2023 TN
Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Thai police road checkpoint. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Officers from the office of Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) seized six million methamphetamine pills, hidden in three vehicles, and arrested five men in Wiang Pa Pao district of the northern province of Chiang Mai earlier this week.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said today (Wednesday) that anti-narcotics officers stopped a timber truck and two scout cars at a checkpoint in the district, after they had obtained information that a huge amount of drugs was to be transported, from storage in Mae Fah Luang district to two other storage places in Phrae and Ayutthaya provinces, before they were to be distributed in Bangkok and southern provinces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



