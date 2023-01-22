22 students injured in school van accident in Nakhon Ratchasima

January 26, 2023 TN
Traffic on Mittraphap Road, also known as Highway 2, through Sikhio district in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Traffic on Mittraphap Road, also known as Highway 2, through Sikhio district in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo มะเดื่อ แสลงหลวง.




Twenty-two school children were injured, mostly suffering bruises, in a road accident involving a school van in Non Thai district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday morning.

The driver of the van said that he was picking up kindergarten and primary students of the Sai Mit Non Thai School in Kampang sub-district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Road throught fields in Kritsana, Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

11 die, one injured in minivan road accident in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

January 22, 2023 TN
Road in Amphoe Non-Sung, Korat

Five die, four seriously injured in car accident in Nakhon Ratchasima province

January 16, 2023 TN
Thung Kraten in Nong Ki District, Buriram

Worker dies trapped by rubber sheeting machine in Buriram

January 11, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai police checkpoint in Bangkok

Thai police warned ‘drunk’ Taiwanese actress

January 26, 2023 TN
High-rise buildings in Bangkok

Two rescue workers arrested in possession of five suspect defibrillators

January 26, 2023 TN
Pattaya City sign on the Pratumnak hillside in Banglamung, Chonburi province, overlooking the entire Pattaya Port

Foreign Man’s Girlfriend Reportedly Jumps to Death at Pattaya Condominium

January 26, 2023 TN
Mainz Central Railway Station in Germany

Two Islamist attacks in 24 hours in Spain and Germany

January 26, 2023 TN
Domestic pig

Butcher dies while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong

January 26, 2023 TN