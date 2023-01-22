22 students injured in school van accident in Nakhon Ratchasima
Twenty-two school children were injured, mostly suffering bruises, in a road accident involving a school van in Non Thai district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday morning.
The driver of the van said that he was picking up kindergarten and primary students of the Sai Mit Non Thai School in Kampang sub-district.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.