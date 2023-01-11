11 die, one injured in minivan road accident in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

January 22, 2023 TN
Road throught fields in Kritsana, Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Road throught fields in Kritsana, Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat).Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




Eleven people were killed and one injured when a passenger van drove into a roadside ditch and caught fire on the Friendship Highway in Sikhio district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday night.

The only survivor, who managed to escape from the burning van, told Si Khieu district police that he boarded the van in Amnat Charoen, heading to Nakhon Pathom, and that there were 12 passengers, including himself, on board.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Road in Amphoe Non-Sung, Korat

Five die, four seriously injured in car accident in Nakhon Ratchasima province

January 16, 2023 TN
Thung Kraten in Nong Ki District, Buriram

Worker dies trapped by rubber sheeting machine in Buriram

January 11, 2023 TN
Wat Burapha Phiram in Roi Et, the highest standing Buddha

Roi Et schoolgirl stabbed to death by male relative

January 6, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Royal Thai Police BMW Motorbikes

3 policemen offered controversial VVIP service to Chinese visitor

January 22, 2023 TN
Chinatown district in Bangkok

Prayut tours Bangkok’s Chinatown on Chinese New Year Day

January 22, 2023 TN
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Intoxicated Man Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning in Pattaya Hotel’s Pool

January 22, 2023 TN
Road throught fields in Kritsana, Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

11 die, one injured in minivan road accident in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

January 22, 2023 TN
Buildings at Yaowarat Road in Phuket

Couple Arrested With Half a Kilogram of Crystal Meth in Phuket Town

January 22, 2023 TN