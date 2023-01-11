11 die, one injured in minivan road accident in Nakhon Ratchasima Province









Eleven people were killed and one injured when a passenger van drove into a roadside ditch and caught fire on the Friendship Highway in Sikhio district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday night.

The only survivor, who managed to escape from the burning van, told Si Khieu district police that he boarded the van in Amnat Charoen, heading to Nakhon Pathom, and that there were 12 passengers, including himself, on board.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

