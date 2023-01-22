Couple Arrested With Half a Kilogram of Crystal Meth in Phuket Town
A couple was arrested with half a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine at a public park in Phuket Town.
Mr. Panjapong Boonjan, an officer from the Narcotics Control Board, told the Phuket Express that this past weekend they have arrested Mr. Eakanan, 35, and Ms. Patsuda, 26, at Saphan Hin Public Park in Phuket Town.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
