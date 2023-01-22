Surat Thani to welcome first international chartered flight in 3 years

January 22, 2023 TN
Speedboat and longtail boat in Koh Tao

Speedboat and longtail boat in Koh Tao, Surat Thani. Photo: Quasipalm.




SURAT THANI: The southern tourist province will welcome its first international chartered flight since the pandemic, which will land with about 180 visitors from Taiwan.

Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said on Sunday that the fully booked Thai Lion Air flight SL-7391 from Taiwan would arrive at Surat Thani airport on Monday evening.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Lam Pam in Muang Phatthalung District

29 illegal migrants arrested after pickup overturns in Phatthalung

January 18, 2023 TN
Mae Klong River in Samut Songkhram

Eight bodies found after oil tank fire in Samut Songkhram, search continues for one missing man

January 18, 2023 TN
Firefighters extinguishing a fire

One Killed, 16 Injured in Tanker Explosion in Samut Songkhram

January 17, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Royal Thai Police BMW Motorbikes

3 policemen offered controversial VVIP service to Chinese visitor

January 22, 2023 TN
Chinatown district in Bangkok

Prayut tours Bangkok’s Chinatown on Chinese New Year Day

January 22, 2023 TN
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Intoxicated Man Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning in Pattaya Hotel’s Pool

January 22, 2023 TN
Road throught fields in Kritsana, Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

11 die, one injured in minivan road accident in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

January 22, 2023 TN
Buildings at Yaowarat Road in Phuket

Couple Arrested With Half a Kilogram of Crystal Meth in Phuket Town

January 22, 2023 TN