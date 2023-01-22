Surat Thani to welcome first international chartered flight in 3 years









SURAT THANI: The southern tourist province will welcome its first international chartered flight since the pandemic, which will land with about 180 visitors from Taiwan.

Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said on Sunday that the fully booked Thai Lion Air flight SL-7391 from Taiwan would arrive at Surat Thani airport on Monday evening.

