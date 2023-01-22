Intoxicated Man Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning in Pattaya Hotel’s Pool

January 22, 2023
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A Thai tourist was rushed to hospital after nearly drowning in a pool at a Pattaya hotel this morning, January 22nd.

Sawang Boriboon rescuers responded to a near drowning incident a little past midnight at Thongsathit Jomtien Beach Hotel in Soi Jomtien 14 in the Nongprue subdistrict of Banglamung district, Chonburi.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

