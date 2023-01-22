Intoxicated Man Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning in Pattaya Hotel’s Pool
A Thai tourist was rushed to hospital after nearly drowning in a pool at a Pattaya hotel this morning, January 22nd.
Sawang Boriboon rescuers responded to a near drowning incident a little past midnight at Thongsathit Jomtien Beach Hotel in Soi Jomtien 14 in the Nongprue subdistrict of Banglamung district, Chonburi.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
