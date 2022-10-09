October 10, 2022

Russian on Samui Island caught with two years of overstay, tries to flee

19 hours ago TN
Narrow street in Koh Samui

A busy narrow street in Koh Samui. Photo: Martin Wölfle / flickr.




A Russian woman on Samui Island tried to escape before she was caught after she was found to have overstayed her visa giving her permission to be in Thailand for over two years.

The Bo Phut Police reported yesterday (October 7th) that a team from the Samui Police, Bo Phut Police, and Surat Thani Immigration Officers launched a crackdown on overstaying foreigners in the area.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



