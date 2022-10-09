October 10, 2022

Army admits officer threatened Israeli’s life in Sakon Nakhon

Highway 22 at Amphoe Phanna Nikhom, Sakhon Nakhon

Highway 22 at Amphoe Phanna Nikhom, Sakhon Nakhon. Photo: Hdamm.




The army has admitted that a soldier threatened the life of an Israeli man by firing a gun at his coffee shop after the case was disclosed by a lawyer.

Maj Gen Worachet Chawananoraseth, the spokesman for the Second Army Region, said on Saturday that Lt Preecha Chaimat, 51, of the Third Engineering Battalion based in Nakhon Ratchasima, had fired bullets to threaten the Israeli man.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam and Bangkok Post Online Reporters



