October 10, 2022

Government unveils disaster alert channel on LINE app

19 hours ago TN
NAVER LINE logo

LINE is a freeware app for instant communications on electronic devices. Image: LINE Corporation.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has joined hands with the popular messaging app LINE to launch a disaster notification service. This feature will allow more people to receive emergency alerts in a timely manner.

This feature is a result of cooperation between the Thai Meteorological Department, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and LINE Company (Thailand).

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



