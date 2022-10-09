Government unveils disaster alert channel on LINE app
BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has joined hands with the popular messaging app LINE to launch a disaster notification service. This feature will allow more people to receive emergency alerts in a timely manner.
This feature is a result of cooperation between the Thai Meteorological Department, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and LINE Company (Thailand).
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
