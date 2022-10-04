Prayut scorned for backing radio as flood information medium









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has suggested that transistor radios may often be the best means of keeping people informed during major flooding, but his remark drew public scorn.

Gen Prayut made the comment during his teleconference on Monday with provincial governors and state agencies on ways of tackling the problem of floods.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

