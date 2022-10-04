CoviTRAP Anti-COVID Spray Now Available









BANGKOK, Oct 4 (TNA) – Locally made anti-COVID-19 nasal spray with six-hour protection is now available at the outlets of the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) and partners.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI) launched the country’s first anti-COVID-19 nasal spray product under the brand name of Vaill CoviTRAP Anti-CoV Nasal Spray.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

