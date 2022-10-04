October 4, 2022

CoviTRAP Anti-COVID Spray Now Available

8 hours ago TN
CoviTRAP Anti-COVID Nasal Spray.

CoviTRAP Anti-COVID Nasal Spray. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




BANGKOK, Oct 4 (TNA) – Locally made anti-COVID-19 nasal spray with six-hour protection is now available at the outlets of the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) and partners.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI) launched the country’s first anti-COVID-19 nasal spray product under the brand name of Vaill CoviTRAP Anti-CoV Nasal Spray.

TNA



