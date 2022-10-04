Open Sky App Introduced for Requesting Permission to Fly Drones









BANGKOK, Oct 3 (TNA) – Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Co (AEROTHAI) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) introduced the Open Sky app which lets people request permission to fly drones via mobile phones and obtain it within two days.

In a discussion on the Open Sky app, Thaleingsak Phathong, AEROTHAI’s senior director for Bangkok terminal air traffic control, said the Open Sky app would shorten the time needed for the approval from 5-7 days to 1-2 days.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

