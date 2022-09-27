September 27, 2022

Anti-COVID nasal spray to be available from October 1st

10 hours ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine VRC testing

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine VRC testing. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




An anti-COVID nasal spray, an innovation jointly developed by Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI), the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) and Hibiocy Company, will be commercially available from October 1st.

Dr. Nopporn Cheanklin, director of the PHRI, said today (Tuesday) that the Anti-COVID nasal spray, trade-name “Vaill CoviTRAP”, has already been approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



