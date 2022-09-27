September 27, 2022

General Prayut Acquitted of Alleged Authority Abuse against Protesters

23 mins ago TN
The Supreme Court of Justice of Thailand

The Supreme Court of Justice of Thailand. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Sept 27 (TNA) – The Civil Court acquitted Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and others in the case in which they were accused of illegally declaring a state of emergency to crack down on political demonstrations.

The Civil Court announced its ruling on the case that seven activists and students filed against Prime Minister Prayut, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Royal Thai Police Office and the Ministry of Finance. The plaintiffs including students from Mahanakorn University of Technology, Chulalongkorn University and Thammasat University complained against the imposition of a state of emergency in Bangkok on Oct 15-22, 2020.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



The Supreme Court of Justice of Thailand

