September 27, 2022

Putin plans to announce on Friday the annexation of Ukrainian territories that have held referendums

31 mins ago TN
Ukrainian soldier during the crisis in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldier during the crisis in Ukraine Photo: Bem photography / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




The UK intelligence services consider that there is “a realistic possibility” that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will announce on Friday the formal annexation of the eastern and southern territories of Ukraine where referendums are being held during these days: Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporiyia.

Putin plans to address both chambers of Parliament that day, so London expects him to take advantage of the occasion to formalize an announcement that, as the Kremlin already advanced, would be quick once the results of the consultations, which conclude this Tuesday, are known.

British military intelligence predicts that the annexation will serve Putin to justify his military offensive and to try to “consolidate patriotic support”, after the latest defeats on the battlefield and the apparent social unrest derived from the call-up of reservists.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky has stated in his usual evening message that Russia is trying to delay the moment of failure in the war.

On the other hand, Denmark on Tuesday declared an emergency in the electricity and gas sectors after three leaks were detected in the last hours in the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2 to the Baltic Sea. The Nord Stream operator cannot say when gas pipelines will be restored, and speaks of an “unprecedented” infrastructure rupture.

