Putin plans to announce on Friday the annexation of Ukrainian territories that have held referendums









The UK intelligence services consider that there is “a realistic possibility” that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will announce on Friday the formal annexation of the eastern and southern territories of Ukraine where referendums are being held during these days: Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporiyia.

Putin plans to address both chambers of Parliament that day, so London expects him to take advantage of the occasion to formalize an announcement that, as the Kremlin already advanced, would be quick once the results of the consultations, which conclude this Tuesday, are known.

Russian-led votes in occupied parts of Ukraine are expected to show that a majority of residents voted to join Russia. They have drawn broad international condemnation. Russia is expected to announce annexation as soon as this week. Follow updates. https://t.co/t8OpldXpdX — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 27, 2022

British military intelligence predicts that the annexation will serve Putin to justify his military offensive and to try to “consolidate patriotic support”, after the latest defeats on the battlefield and the apparent social unrest derived from the call-up of reservists.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky has stated in his usual evening message that Russia is trying to delay the moment of failure in the war.

On the other hand, Denmark on Tuesday declared an emergency in the electricity and gas sectors after three leaks were detected in the last hours in the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2 to the Baltic Sea. The Nord Stream operator cannot say when gas pipelines will be restored, and speaks of an “unprecedented” infrastructure rupture.

-Thailand News (TN)

