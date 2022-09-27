September 27, 2022

NASA’s DART Spacecraft Successfully Impacts Asteroid

9 hours ago TN
Blue Marble Earth

Blue Marble Earth. Photo by NASA.




NASA’s DART spacecraft has crashed at full speed into the Dimorphos asteroid to deflect its trajectory in space, in what is humanity’s first test to defend the Earth from the collision of future space objects.

At 01:14 a.m. on Tuesday, (local time in the eastern United States), the spacecraft crashed at a speed of 6.4 kilometers per second into the surface of the asteroid Dimorphos, located about 11 million kilometers from Earth.

Although the impact could be seen on NASA’s live broadcast, scientists will have to wait days or even weeks to observe whether the unmanned spacecraft has managed to slightly alter the asteroid’s orbit.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Cryptocurrency coins: Bitcoin, ethereum, XRP, Litecoin

Thailand Tightens Rules on Crypto Advertising

3 weeks ago TN
HTML code displayed on a PC

Romania Pledges Cooperation with Thailand on Cybersecurity

2 months ago TN
3BB logo

AIS to acquire stakes in two internet service providers

3 months ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Nong Pling, Nakhon Sawan

24 tonnes of pork smuggled from Brazil destroyed to prevent spread of swine flu in Thailand

3 hours ago TN
A piece of Nord Stream gas pipe on public display in Kotka, Finland

Swedish seismographs recorded explosions in the Nord Stream area shortly before the leaks emerged: ‘It’s an act of sabotage’

3 hours ago TN
Blue Marble Earth

NASA’s DART Spacecraft Successfully Impacts Asteroid

9 hours ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine VRC testing

Anti-COVID nasal spray to be available from October 1st

10 hours ago TN
The Supreme Court of Justice of Thailand

General Prayut Acquitted of Alleged Authority Abuse against Protesters

10 hours ago TN