BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – MCOT happily won six FM radio frequencies in Bangkok within the budget that its board approved.

MCOT vied for 55 frequencies comprising six in Bangkok and adjacent provinces and 49 in other provinces in the auctions organized by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

