February 22, 2022

Thai Public Health Ministry braces for more COVID-19 patients

Nurse preparing a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Bumrungrad International Hospital

Nurse preparing a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Bumrungrad International Hospital. Photo: Bumrungrad International Hospital.




Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiattibhoom Vongrachit has issued an urgent order instructing state hospital directors and provincial health chiefs across the country to prepare their medical personnel and facilities, including home isolation and community isolation facilities, to deal with an anticipated jump in serious COVID-19 cases.

In his capacity as head of the COVID-19 emergency operations centre, Dr. Kiattibhoom explained the need to make preparations in response to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 infections, particularly the Omicron variant, to ensure that the infected, especially the seriously ill, have access to medical treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

