Thai Public Health Ministry braces for more COVID-19 patients









Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiattibhoom Vongrachit has issued an urgent order instructing state hospital directors and provincial health chiefs across the country to prepare their medical personnel and facilities, including home isolation and community isolation facilities, to deal with an anticipated jump in serious COVID-19 cases.

In his capacity as head of the COVID-19 emergency operations centre, Dr. Kiattibhoom explained the need to make preparations in response to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 infections, particularly the Omicron variant, to ensure that the infected, especially the seriously ill, have access to medical treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





