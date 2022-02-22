Thai Economy Returns to Growth on Tourism, Outlook Maintained









BANGKOK (NNT) – The economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, rebounding more quickly than expected on robust exports and a recovery in domestic activity. This followed an easing of coronavirus curbs and came as borders reopened to foreign visitors.

The government maintained its economic growth outlook at 3.5-4.5%, counting on a limited impact from the Omicron-driven coronavirus outbreak, stronger domestic demand, a recovery in tourism and continued support from exports and public investment.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter : Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





