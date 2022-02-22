February 22, 2022

Thai Economy Returns to Growth on Tourism, Outlook Maintained

1 hour ago TN
Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim and Transfers

Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim and Transfers. Photo: dmaniax.com / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, rebounding more quickly than expected on robust exports and a recovery in domestic activity. This followed an easing of coronavirus curbs and came as borders reopened to foreign visitors.

The government maintained its economic growth outlook at 3.5-4.5%, counting on a limited impact from the Omicron-driven coronavirus outbreak, stronger domestic demand, a recovery in tourism and continued support from exports and public investment.

Reporter : Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

