Thai Economy Returns to Growth on Tourism, Outlook Maintained
BANGKOK (NNT) – The economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, rebounding more quickly than expected on robust exports and a recovery in domestic activity. This followed an easing of coronavirus curbs and came as borders reopened to foreign visitors.
The government maintained its economic growth outlook at 3.5-4.5%, counting on a limited impact from the Omicron-driven coronavirus outbreak, stronger domestic demand, a recovery in tourism and continued support from exports and public investment.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter : Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
