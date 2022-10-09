Police Gun Control to Be Tightened after Massacre









BANGKOK, Oct 7 (TNA) – The national police chief said he will discuss with the Interior Ministry control on police’s firearms after the massacre by a former policeman and the police would work out its own measures related to the weapons of present and former police.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, said the office planned to discuss such measures with the Interior Ministry and organizations responsible for the permission of police’s firearm possession.

