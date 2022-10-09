October 10, 2022

Police Gun Control to Be Tightened after Massacre

19 hours ago
Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup . Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, Oct 7 (TNA) – The national police chief said he will discuss with the Interior Ministry control on police’s firearms after the massacre by a former policeman and the police would work out its own measures related to the weapons of present and former police.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, said the office planned to discuss such measures with the Interior Ministry and organizations responsible for the permission of police’s firearm possession.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



