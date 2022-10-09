Thai immigration withdraw tourist visas of two CNN reporters









Thai immigration officials have withdrawn the visas of two CNN reporters who entered the crime scene of Thursday’s mass killings at the child care centre in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy national police chief said today (Sunday).

He said that the two reporters, 47-year-old Australian, and a 34-year-old Briton, were escorted from their hotel in Udon Thani by police and taken to Na Klang police station in Nong Bua Lam Phu province for questioning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





