October 10, 2022

Thai immigration withdraw tourist visas of two CNN reporters

19 hours ago TN
Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim and Transfers

Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim, Immigration and Transfers. Photo: dmaniax.com / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




Thai immigration officials have withdrawn the visas of two CNN reporters who entered the crime scene of Thursday’s mass killings at the child care centre in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy national police chief said today (Sunday).

He said that the two reporters, 47-year-old Australian, and a 34-year-old Briton, were escorted from their hotel in Udon Thani by police and taken to Na Klang police station in Nong Bua Lam Phu province for questioning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



