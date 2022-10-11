October 12, 2022

Cabinet approves Andaman International Medical Hub project in Phuket

19 hours ago TN
Chulalongkorn University's “Smart Hospital Beds" to Prevent Falls in Elderly Patients

Chulalongkorn University's “Smart Hospital Beds" to Prevent Falls in Elderly Patients. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




The Thai cabinet approved a project to build an international medical hub in Phuket today (Tuesday), at an estimated cost of about five billion baht. When complete, the project is expected to generate about 62 billion baht in annual revenue through medical tourism, according to Traisuree Traisoranakul, deputy government spokesperson.

The Andaman International Medical Hub will serve as a training centre, producing about 110 doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medical technicians and other medical professionals.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

Taxi driver goes viral for flipping off drivers, shouting expletives at other road users in Phuket

19 hours ago TN
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

Four Chinese nationals rescued after losing contact while fishing off of Phuket

7 days ago TN
Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket

Eight people identified as high-risk contacts for Monkeypox in Phuket

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Mushrooms growing on the seat of a bus in Bangkok

Samut Prakan bus seat full of mushrooms growing on it finally replaced

3 hours ago TN
Apple MacBook

MacBooks may be assembled in Thailand to reduce reliance on China

3 hours ago TN
Banknotes of the United States dollar

Police seize fake US dollar banknotes worth 34-million baht in Nonthaburi

7 hours ago TN
Vladimir Putin in 2017

Putin to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

7 hours ago TN
CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

Thai Interior Ministry and police force declare war on drugs

7 hours ago TN