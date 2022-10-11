Cabinet approves Andaman International Medical Hub project in Phuket









The Thai cabinet approved a project to build an international medical hub in Phuket today (Tuesday), at an estimated cost of about five billion baht. When complete, the project is expected to generate about 62 billion baht in annual revenue through medical tourism, according to Traisuree Traisoranakul, deputy government spokesperson.

The Andaman International Medical Hub will serve as a training centre, producing about 110 doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medical technicians and other medical professionals.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





