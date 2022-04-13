April 13, 2022

Panel Agrees to Promote Thailand as International Medical Hub

The Siriraj Hospital and the former Thon Buri Railway Station in Bangkok Noi District, Bangkok

BANGKOK (NNT) – A government panel has approved five goals to promote Thailand as a global medical tourism destination.

According to Dr Sophon Mekthon, assistant to the public health minister, five health and medical objectives were agreed upon during a recent meeting of the panel overseeing the nation’s development as an international medical hub. Dr Sophon, who also presided over the meeting, said the first goal is to create an Andaman wellness corridor in four southern provinces to provide exceptional medical services and hot springs. Marketing, medical and research components will be organized by the Department of Health Services Support and other divisions.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

