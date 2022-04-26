26 killed, 238 injured on first day of Songkran travel









Twenty-six people were killed and 238 injured in 237 accidents on Monday, the first of the “seven deadly days” of the Songkran festival, with speeding the biggest single cause of accidents, interior deputy permanent secretary Nirat Pongsithithavorn said on Tuesday.

Mr Nirat was speaking after a video conference of the ministry’s sub-committee on the prevention and reduction of road accidents, which compiled the figures from reports of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and other agencies.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





