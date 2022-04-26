April 13, 2022

26 killed, 238 injured on first day of Songkran travel

6 hours ago TN
Ramintra Road, Khan Na Yao, Bangkok 10230

Ramintra Road, Khan Na Yao, Bangkok 10230. Photo: Dextor DD. CC BY 3.0.




Twenty-six people were killed and 238 injured in 237 accidents on Monday, the first of the “seven deadly days” of the Songkran festival, with speeding the biggest single cause of accidents, interior deputy permanent secretary Nirat Pongsithithavorn said on Tuesday.

Mr Nirat was speaking after a video conference of the ministry’s sub-committee on the prevention and reduction of road accidents, which compiled the figures from reports of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and other agencies.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Songkran Festival (Thai New Year) in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Thais celebrate Songkran festival nation wide

8 mins ago TN
Road on Salaeng Thon, Prakhon Chai District, Buri Ram

47 killed, 292 injured in Songkran road accidents on Tuesday

11 mins ago TN
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra lighting a candle

Different Songkran wishes from Prayut, Yingluck and Thaksin

5 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Songkran Festival (Thai New Year) in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Thais celebrate Songkran festival nation wide

8 mins ago TN
Road on Salaeng Thon, Prakhon Chai District, Buri Ram

47 killed, 292 injured in Songkran road accidents on Tuesday

11 mins ago TN
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra lighting a candle

Different Songkran wishes from Prayut, Yingluck and Thaksin

5 hours ago TN
Beautiful girl splashing water at Songkran festival in Ayuttaya

50,000-100,000 COVID-19 Cases Expected Daily After Songkran Holiday

5 hours ago TN
Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok

Clampdown on excessive vehicle exhaust in and around Bangkok

6 hours ago TN