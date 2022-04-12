China tightens up on those who want to bypass COVID lockdown in Shanghai









The streets of Shanghai are in a state of panic and disarray. After the new coronavirus outbreak, the measures being taken to control the pandemic are upsetting its inhabitants, who can be heard shouting in desperation from their balconies. Perhaps one of the reasons they are acting this way is the frustration and claustrophobia they are experiencing in their homes, as they are sealing the doors of all the houses so that they cannot get out.

To all those who do not want to abide by these new rules and are “caught” on the street, all kinds of methods are used to make them comply. As can be seen in some videos, they are “hunting them down” as if they were animals. They have trapped one of them among several people with netless butterfly catchers, cornering him and preventing his movement until the arrival of the agents on the scene. Mobility is reduced to such an extent that the inhabitants of Shanghai cannot leave the city, as the borders are closed to the outside world.

Outrage in Shanghai, which separates parents and children infected with COVID even though they are infants

To cut the chain of transmission, they not only isolate the population, but also isolate the infected and their contacts, which is causing numerous complaints and protests in Shanghai, China’s most developed and open city.

Minors are transferred to isolation centers, without their families if the parents are not infected. Videos of babies and young children in hospital wards and attended only by a few nurses in special protective suits are circulating on social networks, sparking public outrage.

Umanità e il progresso culturale nell'anno 2022….siamo a #Shangai #Cina

Ancora parliamo di democrazia e diritti civili???

Si avete capito bene!!! In Cina, il controllo del #QR si fa in ginocchio.🤮🤮🤮

by, LucaNaliNews pic.twitter.com/1RkH35gImL — HelloBritaly (@HBritaly) April 4, 2022

Shanghai, many contagions and strong measures

According to Liang Wannian, an expert on China’s strategy to contain covid, China’s “zero COVID” policy, to which the authorities added the adjective “dynamic” on the premise of “quickly” controlling transmission and keeping outbreaks to the lowest possible cost, “remains the best option” for the country.v This strict policy “achieves the best results at the lowest cost”.

The city of Shanghai is experiencing a critical situation, as more than 1,400 symptomatic cases and more than 25,000 asymptomatic cases were recorded last Sunday, so they have decided to “contain the pandemic and cut the contagions” so that “normal life and production” can resume as soon as possible, according to Zhang Wenhong, an expert in communicable diseases.

Videos of brutal pet slaughter shock the population

In the last few days, Shanghai’s fed up with the confinement has been joined by indignation against the authorities, after several videos went viral showing the cruel slaughter of pets of people infected with COVID.

Authorities argue that there is a fear of infection through dogs and cats, amid the strict “zero COVID” policy ordered by Xi Jinping’s regime. But far from seeking confinement or adequate measures for pets, agents have been found on several occasions to violently kill the helpless suffering animals.

In this context, videos of animal abuse by Chinese officials are multiplying.

-Thailand News (TN)

-Thailand News (TN)






