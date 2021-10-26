October 26, 2021

China Locks Down City of 4 Million After Six COVID Cases Detected

People wearing masks inside a airport terminal in China during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

People wearing masks inside a airport terminal in China during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Photo: T. Watanabe / Pixabay.




TEHRAN (Tasnim) – China placed a city of 4 million under lockdown on Tuesday in an attempt to stamp out a domestic coronavirus outbreak, with residents told not to leave home except in emergencies.

Beijing imposed strict border controls in the weeks after COVID-19 was first detected in China in late 2019, slowing the number of cases to a trickle and allowing the economy to bounce back.

As the rest of the world opens up and tries to find ways to live with the virus, China has maintained a zero-COVID approach that has included harsh local lockdowns imposed over just a handful of cases.

Tuesday’s restrictions came as China reported 29 new domestic infections – including six cases in Lanzhou, the provincial capital of the north-western Gansu province.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

