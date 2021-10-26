October 26, 2021

Thailand detects first case of the new Delta Plus AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19

October 26, 2021
Bus stops in Bangkok have been deep cleaned to prevent spread of COVID-19

Bus stops in Bangkok have been deep cleaned to prevent spread of COVID-19. Photo: © ILO/Jittima Srisuknam (ILO Asia-Pacific) / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Thailand has detected the first case of the new AY.4.2 Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, the Thai Ministry of Health announced.

The case is a 49-year-old man who worked in the Bang Sai area of Ayutthaya province, according to Chawetsan Namwat, director of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) and health hazards control division.

This case has not been in high-risk areas for infection or abroad, it is also the only infection with AY.4.2 variant in Thailand, he added.

The patient recovered completely and no new cases were detected in the territory.

Experts fear that this variant may be more contagious than Delta.

Thailand recorded 7,706 new COVID-19 infections and 66 deaths in the last 24 hours

-Thailand News (TN)

