Sellers in Chatuchak and Khao San ready themselves for tourists









BANGKOK (NNT) – Some sellers have been reopening their shops in the tourist hotspot of Chatuchak Market, although their sales have yet to recover as they depend primarily on foreign customers.

Many sellers at Chatuchak Market in Bangkok remain concerned over the spread of COVID-19, but expressed their belief that Thailand’s reopening on November 1 will be a boon to commerce. They expressed the view that the COVID-19 problem will have to be addressed in accordance with the parameters at a given time. The sellers said they were in favor of stringent checks at the country of origin of each tourist, which they believe will help lower the risk of Thailand needing to go into lockdown again.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





