Most vendors at Bangkok’s Chatuchak market are hoping that the Thai government will reopen the country as soon as possible and allow foreign tourists in again, to help revive their businesses, saying it is their “only hope.”

According to the vendors, half of the famed market’s customers are usually foreigners, especially tourists.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

