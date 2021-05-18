Pattaya Restaurant Busted for Selling Alcohol

Pattaya Restaurant Busted for Selling Alcohol1 min read
PATTAYA, May 18 (TNA) – Authorities arrested 20 people for the consumption of alcoholic beverages at a restaurant despite a ban.
Administrative officials and police last night raided Sewana restaurant for violating the alcohol sales and consumption ban at restaurants.
Authorities found that alcoholic beverages were prepared in the back office of the restaurant and glasses of the beverages were served to customers one after another.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
