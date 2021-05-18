Thailand logs 35 COVID-19 deaths and 2,473 new cases on Tuesday





An additional 35 COVID-19 patients have died as 2,473 new COVID-19 cases, including 680 prison inmates, were recorded today in Thailand today (Tuesday), according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that Bangkok alone accounts for 16 deaths and 873 new infections, adding that infections in Bangkok and its suburbs continue to surge. In other provinces, however, the situation is improving steadily.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

