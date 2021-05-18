May 18, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand logs 35 COVID-19 deaths and 2,473 new cases on Tuesday

1 min read
39 mins ago TN
Blood pressure measurement before get the COVID-19 vaccine at The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok

Blood pressure measurement before get the COVID-19 vaccine at The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok. Photo: The Mall Group.


An additional 35 COVID-19 patients have died as 2,473 new COVID-19 cases, including 680 prison inmates, were recorded today in Thailand today (Tuesday), according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that Bangkok alone accounts for 16 deaths and 873 new infections, adding that infections in Bangkok and its suburbs continue to surge. In other provinces, however, the situation is improving steadily.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

Seller at Chatuchak Market in Bangkok 1 min read

Country reopening the ‘only hope’ for Bangkok’s Chatuchak market vendors

2 hours ago TN
Chulalongkorn University No. 1 in Asia 3 min read

Decoding Chula’s Rise to World-Class Caliber Being Crowned Asia’s Top University in Sustainability

2 hours ago Chulalongkorn University
Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok 1 min read

Thailand’s economic future seems more uncertain than ever

15 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Ya Ba tablets 1 min read

Korat drug busts point to Bangkok

25 mins ago TN
Blood pressure measurement before get the COVID-19 vaccine at The Mall Bangkapi in Bangkok 1 min read

Thailand logs 35 COVID-19 deaths and 2,473 new cases on Tuesday

39 mins ago TN
Seller at Chatuchak Market in Bangkok 1 min read

Country reopening the ‘only hope’ for Bangkok’s Chatuchak market vendors

2 hours ago TN
Signs in Central Pattaya 1 min read

Pattaya Restaurant Busted for Selling Alcohol

2 hours ago TN