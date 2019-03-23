Eight migrant workers killed, two missing in Kanchanaburi road accident





Eight Myanmar migrants drowned and two others are missing presumed dead after a van they were travelling in was hit by a 10-wheel truck and both vehicles plunged into a canal in Kanchanaburi’s Tha Muang district on Saturday.

Police said the accident happened at 12.10pm at the Sa Setthi Intersection in Tambon Ban Mai.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

