Hino Truck Mega FM

Parked Hino truck in Thailand. Photo: Ollie-Ma.

Eight migrant workers killed, two missing in Kanchanaburi road accident

By TN / March 23, 2019

Eight Myanmar migrants drowned and two others are missing presumed dead after a van they were travelling in was hit by a 10-wheel truck and both vehicles plunged into a canal in Kanchanaburi’s Tha Muang district on Saturday.

Police said the accident happened at 12.10pm at the Sa Setthi Intersection in Tambon Ban Mai.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

