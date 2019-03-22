Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.

Phuket

Famous Muay Thai fighter dies in Thalang crash

By TN / March 22, 2019

Phuket: A famous Muay Thai fighter has died in a road accident in Thalang after his motorbike collided with a 10 wheel truck in the early hours of this morning (Mar 22).

Capt Eakkasak Kwanwan of Thalang Police who was on duty at the time was notified of the accident at around 3am on Friday morning on Moo 1, Thepkasattri Rd in Thalang.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close