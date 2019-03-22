Famous Muay Thai fighter dies in Thalang crash





Phuket: A famous Muay Thai fighter has died in a road accident in Thalang after his motorbike collided with a 10 wheel truck in the early hours of this morning (Mar 22).

Capt Eakkasak Kwanwan of Thalang Police who was on duty at the time was notified of the accident at around 3am on Friday morning on Moo 1, Thepkasattri Rd in Thalang.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



