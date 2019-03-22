Korean fraud suspect caught in Bangkok





A South Korean man wanted for alleged investment fraud which cost his clients around 4,200 million won (about 120 million baht) has been arrested in Sathon district, Bangkok, on an Interpol red notice.

Kim Kyung Soo, 56, fled to Thailand two years ago to avoid arrest and prosecution in South Korea.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

