Thai Tourist police Chevrolet car. Photo: Sergey.

490 Foreigners Arrested in March to Make Election Safe: Police

By TN / March 22, 2019

BANGKOK — Immigration police said early Friday they had arrested almost 500 foreigners this month as part of an operation to improve election security.

Immigration deputy police chief Maj. Gen. Itthipol Itthisaronnachai said the 490 people paraded at 1am today in front of The Street Ratchada mall and apprehended mostly for visa-related offenses, were arrested with the security of Sunday’s general election in mind.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

